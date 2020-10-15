LIVERMORE FALLS — Step into the Cyr Haberdashery on Diamond Road and it is like going back in time when old fashioned general stores were popular.

Owned by Kristine and Jim Cyr, the road side farm stand opened on Sept. 29.

Jim, a veteran of the U.S. Air Force and U.S. Army, makes his own maple syrup and sells it under the name Mr. Jim’s Cyrup. He also makes Jim’s Apple Cider Syrup. He found an antique recipe for it and uses four different types of heirloom apples to make it, he said Thursday. He boils the liquid down to make it syrup, similar to the process used in making maple syrup.

Some drinks call for apple cider syrup, Jim said.

“Its a new idea,” he said.

The Cyrs also have bee hives in their yard and use them for raw honey sold in jars at the stand. The couple has several chickens and will be selling fresh eggs soon. A propane-fueled heating stove shows the flames and adds to the coziness of the place. Jim made the wooden mantle over it. The walls are covered with V-match wood and all the older-style decorations that adorn them.

“We sell what me make,” Kristine said.

The haberdashery is decorated with old fashioned items like a cook stove, quilts, penny candy and a display of fake vegetables in baskets arranged just like they were fresh. There are old ledgers and books, and old tools.

“We do a lot of antiquing and collecting,” she said.

They are open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. Those are the same days that the Livermore Falls Transfer Station is open, which is at the end of the dead-end road.

However, they also have a self-serve option for the syrups, honey and, soon, eggs on the porch of the haberdashery.

“I’ve always had a passion for old fashioned general stores. I love antiques,” Kristine said.

It’s an outlet for the syrups and the honey, Jim said.

The land where the house and stand are has been in Jim’s family for generations, he said. His great-grandmother married into the Livermore family. His grandmother is an original Livermore. The land has been passed down through the generations, he said.

It once was a large farm but what is left in the family is the 5 acres the Cyrs call home. A sign out front reads “The Five Acres” established in 2009.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: