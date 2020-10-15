Maine reported 31 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, and one additional death.

The state’s average number of daily cases has climbed in recent weeks, with the seven-day daily average of new cases at 31.1 on Thursday, 31.4 a week ago and 28.4 a month ago. In early- to mid-August, the low point so far of the pandemic in Maine, the seven-day average of daily new cases was about 15.

Overall, Maine has recorded 5,836 cases of COVID-19, and 144 deaths.

As the United States is experiencing a surge in cases this fall, Maine’s numbers are increasing, but so far not to the extent as other states with exponential growth of COVID-19. Maine’s virus prevalence is second-lowest in the country, at 2.3 cases per 100,000 people on a seven-day average, with Vermont the lowest at 1.5 cases per 100,000, according to the Harvard Global Health Institute.

States seeing large growth of COVID-19 are experiencing case counts of 25 per 100,000 or more. The states with the worst levels of virus prevalence, South Dakota and North Dakota, have more than 72 cases per 100,000 population.

Nationwide, daily new cases have increased from about 35,000 cases to about 50,000. The United States has recorded more than 220,000 deaths since the pandemic began, and 8.1 million cases, according to the Worldometer website.

This story will be updated.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: