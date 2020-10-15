PARIS — Have you always wanted to add that “natural touch” to your property? Building a new house and want to keep the landscaping natural? Join us for a fun, idea-filled workshop on “Natural Landscaping”.

We’ll be meeting at a new home site offering plenty of food for thought! Have skills? Know how to build a wattle fence? Construct stone walls? Build items from stone, wood or other natural materials? Come join us!

Bring your ideas, samples, or photos of your creative materials, and be prepared to share. Special planting information on native flowers, shrubs and trees will be available from Oxford County Soil and Water Conservation District. This event is free and open to everyone.

We’ll meet at 10 am on October 16th at 781 Paris Hill Road, South Paris. Pre-register for this “inspiring” workshop by emailing [email protected] or calling 207.743.8661. Directional signs will be posted. COVID-19 safety protocols will be observed; masks and social distancing required.

OCSWCD is an equal opportunity employer and provider.

