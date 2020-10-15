RANGELEY — Volunteer invasive plant patrollers mapped the shorelines to identify invasive species on 12 waterbodies in the Rangeley Lakes Region in August and September. To date, no invasive species have been documented in the Rangeley Lakes.

Volunteers surveyed Beaver Mountain Pond, Cupsuptic Lake and River, Dodge Pond, Gull Pond, Haley Pond, Kennebago Lake, Little Kennebago Lake, Loon Lake, Mooselookmeguntic Lake, Quimby Pond, Rangeley Lake and Saddleback Lake.

The volunteer donated 285 hours of their time — the equivalent of $7,752 (2019 volunteer time is worth $27.20/hour).

Plant Patrollers participate in free training to detect invasive aquatic species before the infestation becomes greater than an acre. Early detection is the key to cost-effectively managing an infestation. By patrolling each season, volunteers become familiar with the flora native to their lake and are more likely to recognize an infestation before it grows.

