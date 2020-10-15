Charges

Lewiston

• Tyrell McNair, 32, of Newport, Virginia, on warrants charging failure to appear in court, 8:05 p.m. Wednesday, on Sabattus Street.

• Quinn Weasley, 27, of 50 Fairmount St., on a charge of driving without a license, 10 p.m. Wednesday, on Sabattus Street.

• Deandra Weasley, of 50 Fairmount St., on a charge of attaching false plates, 10:40 p.m. Wednesday, on Sabattus Street.

• Kathleen Cochran, 40, of 52 Hampshire St., Auburn, on warrants charging failure to appear in court, 12:30 p.m. Thursday, at 93 Oak St., Auburn

• Louis Zucco, 38, of 64 Dunn St., on charges of violating a protection order, criminal threatening and harassment, 2:19 a.m. Thursday, at that address.

