Winners of the Excelsior Grange pumpkin-growing contest for age group 5 to 8 are Chloe Bosse, left, best design, and Sophia Roberts, right, largest pumpkin. There were no entries in the 9 to 12 age group for the Poland grange contest. Many potential contestants had problems with deer and woodchucks eating their pumpkins and had nothing to exhibit. Contributed

