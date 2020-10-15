To the Editor:

I’m pleased to support Savannah for our State House of Representatives. As a teaching colleague, I know her to be an intellectual and professional with an excellent work ethic. She is energized about and dedicated to the betterment of her extended community. She’s compassionate, an attentive listener, and critical thinker. This is a woman who gets things done!

We need a legislator who prioritizes issues of benefit to us all: our environment, health insurance and care, broadband, and our schools. She is a skilled communicator, avid reader, and original thinker. She is eager to get straight to work on our district needs. After all, Savannah was born here and is invested in protecting our lands and making life better for us all.

Let’s give this young woman a chance to show what a smart, energetic, and inspired Congresswoman can accomplish for her constituents!

It’s time. Please vote for Savannah Sessions.

Lee Hughes

Bethel

filed under: