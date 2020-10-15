Thursday, October 15
(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7:30 p.m.
ESPN — Georgia State at Arkansas State
COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
6 p.m.
ACCN — Florida State at Pittsburgh
8 p.m.
ACCN — Louisville at Virginia
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
4 p.m.
ACCN — Georgia Tech at Wake Forest
7 p.m.
ESPNU — Texas Christian at West Virginia
GOLF
7:30 a.m.
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Scottish Championship, First Round, Fairmont St. Andrews, St. Andrews, Scotland
5 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The CJ Cup, First Round, Shadow Creek Golf Course, Las Vegas
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
9 p.m.
ESPN2 — Booker T. Washington (La.) at Newman (La.)
KBO BASEBALL
5:25 a.m.
ESPN2 — Kiwoom at KT
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
10 p.m.
CBSSN — Bellator 249: Cris Cyborg vs. Arlene Blencowe (Featherweights), Uncasville, Conn.
MLB BASEBALL
5:07 p.m.
TBS — American League Championship Series: Tampa Bay vs. Houston, Game 5, Petco Park, San Diego (if necessary)
8:08 p.m.
FOX, FS1 — National League Championship Series: LA Dodgers vs. Atlanta, Game 4, Globe Life Field, Arlington, Texas
RUGBY
12:30 p.m.
FS2 — SLR: Wigan vs. Catalans, Warrington, England
2:30 p.m.
FS2 — SLR: St. Helens vs. Wakefield, Warrington, England
TENNIS
6 a.m.
TENNIS — St. Petersburg-ATP & Cologne-ATP bett1HULKS Indoors Early Rounds

Early Friday

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
4:30 a.m.
FS2 — AFL: Richmond at Port Adelaide, Preliminary Final
KBO BASEBALL
5:25 a.m.
ESPN2 — Lotte at NC
RUGBY
4:30 a.m.
FS1 — NRL: Melbourne vs. Canberra, Preliminary Final, Milton, Australia
TENNIS
4 a.m.
TENNIS — Sardinia-ATP, St. Petersburg-ATP & Cologne-ATP bett1HULKS Indoors Quarterfinals; Ultimate Tennis Showdown 3: Round Robin

