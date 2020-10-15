FARMINGTON — United Way and Titcomb Mountain are joining forces for the third year to present “Trail of Terror,” a haunted walk at Titcomb Mountain to be held from 7 to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Oct. 30 and 31. The event will be held in compliance with all CDC guidelines in order to keep volunteers, participants and others safe.

There will be some changes this year:

· Tickets must be prepurchased at http://events.r20.constantcontact.com/register/event?oeidk=a07ehcd1m0k4dfd4395&llr=cunc7wjab.

· Only 100 tickets are available per hour.

· Group size will be limited to six.

· All participants should wear masks/face coverings.

Updates can be found on the United Way or Titcomb Facebook pages at www.facebook.com/uwtva or www.facebook.com/TitcombMountain or websites. Tickets are $15 a person; additional people in the car/group, up to six, will be $12. The haunted trail is recommended for over age 12. Younger children can attend with a parent at their discretion.

United Way and Titcomb Mountain will be raising money to be split between the two organizations and will help provide additional services for children, adults, survivors of domestic or sexual violence. It will also support recreation and community opportunities.

Anyone interested in volunteering or being part of the event should contact United Way at 207-778-5048 or Titcomb Mountain at 207-778-9031.

« Previous

Next »