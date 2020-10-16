Mike Lowell has retired as Rangeley Lakes Regional School bus driver after 24 years of service. Mike began his bus driving career with Sandy River Plantation in 1996 transitioning when RSU 78 was formed in 2010.

Chances are, Mike may have transported you and/or your child to and from school or to an afterschool activity.

RSU 78 staff and students wish Mike an enjoyable and well-deserved retirement.