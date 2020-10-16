LIVERMORE FALLS — Selectmen will hold a public hearing at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Town Office on a citizens’ referendum question to build a one-bay fire substation in East Livermore Village and pay for it over a period of up to 20 years.

The proposal will go before voters at the polls, which will be open from 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. on Nov. 3 at the Fire Station. It is a new voting venue because of COVID-19 guidelines.

A petition signed by 110 registered voters was submitted to the town, and selectmen voted in September.

The article calls for selectmen to secure a site and provide for construction of a substation for one firetruck within a mile of Park Street and Leeds Road. If passed, the article would also authorize selectmen to enter into a lease purchase or finance agreement for up to 20 years, with payments from taxes not to exceed $20,000 per year. Building maintenance would be budgeted under the buildings account or the Livermore Falls Fire Department.

Voters at the annual town meeting in June 2018 agreed to explore the possibility of building a fire station in East Livermore.

