CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Kellie Martin, 45; Kim Wayans, 59; Tim Robbins, 62; Angela Lansbury, 95.

Happy Birthday: Stay in control. Refuse to let anyone push you in an undesirable direction. Change has to be for the right reason and at the right time. Preparation will make a difference between failure and success. Bide your time until the end of the year, and you’ll be ready to bring about the changes that will lead to a better future. Your numbers are 9, 15, 23, 32, 34, 37, 40.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Step aside if it will help you keep the peace. Now is not the time to start an argument with someone who can influence your prospects. Be part of the solution, not the problem, and you will reach your objectives. 3 stars

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Jump at the chance to make a change. Head in a direction that excites you. Don’t worry about pleasing someone else when it’s you who has to live with the outcome. Follow your heart, and explore the future with optimism. 3 stars

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): You can’t please everyone, so do what’s best for you. Keep your intentions to yourself until you have established the best way to proceed. Too much talk will give someone a chance to interfere with your plans. Channel your energy into personal gain. 5 stars

CANCER (June 21-July 22): When in doubt, sit tight. Be observant, but don’t meddle. Keep the peace now, and you will be in a better position to get your way in the end. Make personal improvements and romance your priorities. Enjoy what life has to offer. 2 stars

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): You’ll be caught between a rock and a hard place if you let someone drag you into their fight. Quiet support is the best way to handle a difficult situation. If you take over, you will wish you hadn’t. 4 stars

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Keep your money and possessions in a safe place. Don’t take a risk or get involved in joint ventures. Make a change that will protect you from loss and encourage you to learn more about how best to handle your finances. 3 stars

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): A financial change is heading your way. Be careful not to act in haste when patience is required. How you handle partnerships, domestic situations and shared assets will determine how well you do. Keep an open mind, but don’t be emotionally impulsive. 3 stars

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Take care of responsibilities quickly, and move on to more enjoyable pastimes. Discuss your thoughts and feelings with someone you love, and you’ll get the help you need to make your wishes come true. Romance is on the rise. 3 stars

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Take on a challenge that will energize and spark your enthusiasm. You’ll accomplish plenty if you don’t allow outside interference. An invitation to attend a reunion may tempt you, but consider your safety, health and well-being before you accept it. 4 stars

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Don’t make a premature move. Bide your time, and pay attention to detail. Do things right the first time. A well-thought-out plan, discussed with those affected by the decision you make, will lead to a better future. 2 stars

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Take care of unfinished business. Once you know where you stand, you will find it easier to tie up loose ends and relax. A joint venture may interest you, but do your own thing. 5 stars

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Don’t spend to impress. The best way to gain respect and popularity is to offer your services or experience, not your cash. A last-minute change of plans will favor you. Time spent with someone you love will bring you closer. 3 stars

Birthday Baby: You are persistent, stubborn and innovative. You are intelligent and perplexing.

