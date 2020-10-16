INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts closed their practice facility Friday after “several individuals” tested positive for COVID-19, then the retests came back negative.

“Earlier this morning, we were informed that four individuals within the organization tested positive for COVID-19,” the team said in a late-morning statement. “The four positive samples were retested and have been confirmed negative. After consultation with the NFL and Chief Medical Officer Dr. Allen Sills, the team will open the practice facility this afternoon under the league’s intensive protocol and will continue preparation for Sunday’s game against Cincinnati.”

The Atlanta Falcons, meanwhile, reopened their facility after having no new positive tests in the results returned Friday, according to a person familiar with the testing results. That keeps the Falcons on course to play their scheduled game Sunday at Minnesota, barring further positive tests. They had closed their facility Thursday after a single positive test result.

The Colts and Falcons became the latest NFL teams to deal with shutdowns because of positive coronavirus tests. The NFL postponed a number of games over the last two weekends because of an outbreak on the Tennessee Titans and positive test results for other teams.

The Falcons said in a written statement Friday that they had “resumed in-person work” at their facility “under the NFL’s supplemental intensive protocols.” The Falcons worked remotely Thursday after a member of their coaching staff tested positive, according to a person familiar with the result. The NFL gave the team the option to reopen its facility Thursday afternoon but the Falcons decided to work remotely all day, a person close to the situation said.

The Falcons placed rookie defensive tackle Marlon Davidson on their COVID-19 reserve list Tuesday after he reportedly tested positive. The team practiced Wednesday.

The Carolina Panthers, who played the Falcons last Sunday, announced Wednesday they were operating under enhanced coronavirus protocols. The NFL developed those protocols for those teams with positive cases and those exposed to the virus. Sills said Thursday that about 10 teams had been subjected to the enhanced protocols to that point. He also said the league has seen no evidence thus far of on-field transmission of the virus.

The Titans beat the Buffalo Bills on Tuesday night in a rescheduled game, their first game since Sept. 27 and the NFL’s first Tuesday game in 10 years. The Titans have had 24 members of the organization, including 13 players, test positive for the coronavirus since Sept. 24. Their facility was closed for 11 days.

The New England Patriots are to play the Denver Broncos in Foxborough, Massachusetts on Sunday in a rescheduled game. That game was pushed back from last Sunday because of multiple positive tests on the Patriots. Quarterback Cam Newton and cornerback Stephon Gilmore participated in the Patriots’ practice Thursday after being activated from the team’s COVID-19 reserve list.

Newton missed a game after a positive test, confirmed by a person familiar with the result, and Gilmore confirmed his positive coronavirus test two days after that Oct. 5 game at Kansas City.

