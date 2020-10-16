Contractor’s Hockey League standings as of Oct. 14: Pratte Drywall 5-0-0, 10 points 2. I.D.S. 2-1-2, 6 points 3. Saint’s Paint Plus 2-2-1, 5 points 4. Lewiston Paint 2-3-0, 4 points 5. L/A Concrete 2-3-0, 4 points 6. Theberge Construction 0-4-1, 1 point.

Sunday, Oct. 11 results: L/A Concrete 3, Theberge Construction 2; Pratte Drywall 2, I.D.S. 1; Lewiston Paint 3, Saint’s Paint Plus 2.

