The Farmington Public Library is holding a book sale on Saturday, October 31st, from

10am-2pm! The sale will be hosted outdoors by the main entrance to the library, and you

determine the price by simply making a donation for the books you want! We ask that all

customers wear masks and practice social distancing. The use of hand sanitizer is encouraged.

All books will have been quarantined for at least a week. Please take as many as you want, but handle as few as possible. You can also purchase raffle tickets for a chance to win an original Stanley Keirstead painting, generously donated to the library by the Keirstead estate! Cards with Keirstead prints will also be available.

We are grateful for all of the previous donations of books and are currently only accepting donations of children’s books. The donations need to be at the library by October 24th. If you have any questions, please call 578-0286.