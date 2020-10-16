The Farmington Public Library is holding a book sale on Saturday, October 31st, from
10am-2pm! The sale will be hosted outdoors by the main entrance to the library, and you
determine the price by simply making a donation for the books you want! We ask that all
customers wear masks and practice social distancing. The use of hand sanitizer is encouraged.
All books will have been quarantined for at least a week. Please take as many as you want, but handle as few as possible. You can also purchase raffle tickets for a chance to win an original Stanley Keirstead painting, generously donated to the library by the Keirstead estate! Cards with Keirstead prints will also be available.
We are grateful for all of the previous donations of books and are currently only accepting donations of children’s books. The donations need to be at the library by October 24th. If you have any questions, please call 578-0286.
Comments are not available on this story.
-
The Rangeley Highlander
Property Spotlight: Hunter Cove Camps on Rangeley Lake
-
The Rangeley Highlander
A Bit About Birds, Good and Bad
-
The Rangeley Highlander
Wedding Announcement—Mr. and Mrs. Tom Kent
-
The Rangeley Highlander
Pie Sale Drive Thru at Norlands
-
The Rangeley Highlander
Rangeley Lakes Regional School Outing Club Fills a Need