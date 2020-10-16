Mark E. Dodge, 46, Wilton, criminal threatening, Oct. 13 in Wilton, $250 bail, Wilton Police Department.
Gregory J. Williams, 67, Farmington, operating under the influence, operating without license, Oct. 14 in Farmington, $150 bail, Farmington Police Department.
Aaron B. Geller, 22, Kingfield, operating after suspension, Oct. 14 in Farmington, $150 bail, Farmington Police Department.
Edward R.T. Emmerich, 48, Letter E Township, fugitive from justice, Oct. 15 in Letter E Township, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.
