I would like to respond to the letter to the editor, “Irrational fear surrounding masks,” from Oct. 6.

The masks people wear are to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The mask does not protect the person wearing it, it protects anyone they meet. The factors involved as to age and underlying health issues should not factor in. All people should be able to go out in public without the fear of catching a possibly deadly disease.

I know young healthy people are more likely to survive if they get the disease. If everyone wore masks in public maybe we could get control of COVID-19 and we might get back to normal sooner.

Nelson Baillargeon, Hebron

