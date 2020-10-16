100 Years Ago: 1920

The Lewiston Journal will on Saturday issue a football extra containing reports of the Colby-Bates game in Lewiston, the Gardiner High-Edward Little game in Auburn, and final scores of important football contests throughout the country. It will be one of the most complete sporting extras the Lewiston Journal has ever printed. Watch for it!

50 Years Ago: 1970

There’ll be three Halloween parties for Auburn youngsters the night of Oct. 31. The parties, sponsored by the Auburn Parks and Recreation Department, Modern Woodmen of America, Alden Gayton American Legion Post 31, New Auburn American Legion Post 183, and VFW Capt. Frank W. Hulett Post, will commence at 6:30 p.m. at Fairview and Walton Schools and Pettingill Park. Prizes will be awarded for the largest, most frightfully, most original, pumpkins and funniest. At 7 pm., costume judging will take place.

25 Years Ago: 1995

Yellow buses roared slowly through the damp morning air Wednesday into the front parking lot of Auburn Middle School to let students off. Inside, two parents sat at a small square table selling tickets to Friday night’s dance in the gym. Most students passed right by, however, since there were still two days left to buy tickets. In the front office, administrators sipping coffee, photocopying papers, answered students’ questions and prepared for morning announcements, all part of the routine of getting ready for the day to begin. But instead of jumping right into English or math class after a five-minute homeroom in the usual — and sometimes harsh — way that school has traditionally started, students here spend 15 minutes getting to know one of the adults in the building. As part of the Student Advocacy Program, now in its third year, students at the school ease into academics each day by interacting personally with a teacher or an administrator, principal included, who acts as a mentor. Each homeroom class, with 30 or so students, is assigned a second adult so that every classroom has two mentors. Instead of starting school at 7:50 each morning, the day now begins 10 minutes earlier to provide the extra time needed for the program. Classes now begin a little later as well. “The purpose is so kids get to know teachers better,” Brouillette said. Each teacher “becomes more like a person.”

The material used in Looking Back is reproduced exactly as it originally appeared, although misspellings and errors may be corrected.

« Previous

filed under: