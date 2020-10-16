Maine submitted a plan on Friday to distribute a COVID-19 vaccine, with a priority of addressing racial equity and protecting health care workers and the elderly.

No vaccines have yet been approved, but several are in late-stage trials, including vaccine candidates being developed by Massachusetts-based Moderna, Inc. and New York’s Pfizer, Inc. A vaccine could possibly be approved by the Food and Drug Administration as early as late November, but it would take at least several more months before the vaccine would be widely available.

But in order to get the vaccine shot from manufacturer to doctor’s offices into a patients’ arms, each state must file a distribution plan with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“Maine is committed to working with the health care sector and stakeholders across the state as we plan for the receipt and distribution of a vaccine when one becomes available,” Gov. Janet Mills said in a statement. “While there is work to be done, the submission of this document represents a positive step forward. My administration will continue its collaboration with others as we build on our state’s COVID response and plan for an eventual vaccine.”

The plan focuses on equity – because Maine’s minority communities and those with certain health conditions have become disproportionately affected by COVID-19 – accessibility and flexibility. State health leaders say the plan needs to be flexible because depending on which vaccine candidate makes it to the finish line first will shape the distribution plan. For instance, some vaccine candidates need cold storage and two doses.

“Racial and ethnic minorities have experienced rates of disease that far exceed their representation in the population as a whole. Other groups, such as seniors and people with serious chronic medical conditions, have also been disproportionately affected. The plan includes strategies to ensure these groups are successfully vaccinated,” according to a news release by the Maine Department of Health and Human Services.

The plan also prioritizes which groups will receive the vaccine first, although at this point it’s unknown how long it would take to move through each of the four phases.

• Phase 1 would include health care workers in high-risk settings, those in congregate settings and some essential workers.

• Phase 2 would distribute the vaccine to people with underlying health conditions, school staff and correctional facilities.

• Phase 3 would include further broadening to more populations.

• Phase 4 means the vaccine would be available to all Maine residents.

“We will need an approved vaccine and federal support, along with answers to many outstanding questions, but stand ready with our partners to incorporate a vaccine into Maine’s effective strategy against COVID-19,” said Jeanne Lambrew, Maine’s health and human services commissioner, in a statement.

This story will be updated.

