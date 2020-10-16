I always liked that song “Morning has Broken”. Today took on a slightly different rendition of that song. My day started out awesome. It was 28 degrees outside, but my castle was a nice warm toasty 68. I was ready and excited to begin this day. As I slid out of bed, I took a quick look at the clock. It was quite dark out but the clock was showing it was almost 3 am. Time did not mean much in my neck of the woods. My normal starting time was around three am, so I got out of bed in a most wonderful mood. You see, two things were working in my favor here. I had changed my anxiety/depression meds. They began to kick in real great this morning. I had given up on a manufactured pill and began investigating natural healings. I was always a great advocate of natural medicines. Now, I am not saying I am getting old, but the hands started with that “old man shakes”. This is handy at times when you pick up something and it indicates you should shake well. Heck I had that down pat, just try to stand still. I was about ready to try and make me some milkshakes. But, I researched the side effects of the man-made pill I was taking. One of the side effects, was (you guessed it) trembles, often known in my small teeny circle as “old man shakes”. Ok, I say to myself, not too much going on this time of year and the bad months are about to start. I decided to self-medicate myself. I knew that whiskey and rum makes the mind feel good for a while. I also knew the history of my family and what alcohol does to them. This was a passing thought only, so I moved on. I had studied many different herbal remedies and decided to try something different. I also knew that one does not just jump right in and wind the meds to oneself. Moderation is the key to almost anything we silly humans do. Today is the seventh day on this new trial. I felt so good I almost jumped right out of bed. I hustled on

over to the coffee pot, filled that bugger and fired up all the other morning rituals. Good ole country music was playing and I turned that bugger up so the speakers were almost bouncing around the floor. Jeesum, I thought this was great, Dancing around the house, picking up, getting ready to vacuum and it was only 4:30. This had me wondering just what was in this new medication. Not wanting to spoil the day though, I did not even bother to read the ingredients. I had already studied them before I bought them from Amazon. Kinda like “leave well enough alone” for now. I had a to-do list longer then any of my ex-wives had ever created. Maybe when I run out of gas and begin my cognitive exercises, I will take notice what is in this little white bottle. If I can keep this high energy going, I may even wash my dishes today. But, I know only too well that even the finest race car eventually runs out of gas. You nice folks that can remember when Ike and Nixon ran for presidency know too well this how this “out of gas” thing goes. There does not seem to be any sputtering such as a car would do. It’s just shut the switch off and close the door. Car is in the garage and the chair is in sight. Then all of a sudden someone turns the lights out. So, before this old antique vehicle runs out of gas, I best do something. Coffee pot is empty, breakfast cookies are all gone, and the sun is almost ready to peek over the hills. If some of you other “ole timers” want to know just what is in this little white bottle, I will let you know after I find my way back.

I also discovered that the old man joints did not creak as much this morning. Don’t get me wrong folks. When I refer to joints, it is the body’s working moveable sections. One has to be careful making references to joints and coke now a days. The ole joints just squeaked a little this morning. You know such as a door may screech when opened. They worked quite smoothly regardless of what the weather was doing. This was great, I almost felt like a 69 year old again. I was sure not to slide back into a 20 year old style. I knew for sure I would suffer for even trying that again. Just the fact I was not going way back that far shows me my cognitive exercises were working for sure. If I keep this up, I may even figure out how I am supposed to act when I reach the age of 75. But no guarantee there folks.

Hope you folks have just as great day as mine. Well, for the first few hours anyway.

Ken White mountainman

« Previous