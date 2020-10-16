RUMFORD – Erik M. Bernard, 34, of Rumford, died unexpectedly on Wednesday, Oct. 7 2020 at his home. He was born in Franklin Memorial Hospital in Farmington on Dec. 14, 1985.Erik attended local area schools and graduated from Mt. Valley High School. He worked in the construction and restaurant industries.He enjoyed pranking people and making people laugh. He also loved driving anything with a motor really fast and fishing with his son.He is survived by his mother Belinda (Bernard) Briere, stepfather Michael Briere, father Daniel H. Pelletier Sr. and stepmother Peggy Pelletier; son Dreyden Bernard, daughter Kaydence Bernard. He also leaves four brothers, Joshua Bernard and wife Kerri, Cody Briere, Daniel Pelletier Jr., and Eric Melanson, and his three sisters, Darcy Merrill, Julie Knapp, and Tammy Pelletier. Please visit http://www.AdvantagePortland.com to sign Erik’s guestbook and leave memories and condolences for the family.