The Franklin County Animal Shelter at 550 Industry Road in Farmington is still open by appointment only from Noon to 4 p.m., Monday to Saturday. The shelter plans to remain closed to walk-ins for the foreseeable future. Their website for up-to-date information is https://fcanimalshelter.org/ or call 778-2638. At this time, they are able to accept animal surrenders on an emergency and space available basis. If the need to surrender an animal is not urgent, we can help provide you with pet food and supplies from our Pet Food Pantry. Please call us for an appointment at (207) 778-2638 or email us at [email protected].

Charlie, 3 Years Old, Pitbull Terrier Mix, Male: Hi!!! My name is Charlie. I am a big goofball who loves to go for walks and play with my tennis ball. I have a breathing condition (brachycephalic syndrome which is common in pugs) that requires restricted exercise and play time, and I need to stay away from excessive heat. I am a very loving boy, but can be a little mouthy, so I’d do best in a home with older children, and unfortunately, I am not good with cats.

Gracie, 12 Years, Female: Hi! My name is Gracie. I am a chatty and opinionated older gal looking for a quiet home where I can be your only pet. I am not great at grooming myself, so I will need a home that will brush me, or who will take me to the groomer when I need it.

