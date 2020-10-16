police log

Charges

Lewiston

• Michael Cyr, 38, of 2 River St., on charges of violating a protection order and violating conditions of release, 3:35 p.m. Friday at 71 Lisbon St.

• Tiffany Weston, 26, of 15 Blue Rock Road, Monmouth, on warrants charging violating bail and failure to appear in court, 8:40 a.m. Friday at Walgreens on Sabattus Street.

• Gerard Coulombe, 26, of 87 Dickvale Road, Peru, on charges of violating conditions of release, driving with a suspended license, attaching false plates, refusing to stop for police, and on warrants charging driving with a suspended license and attaching false plates, 3 a.m. Friday on Center Street, Auburn.

• Joanna Sherrer, 40, of 32 Richard St., Greene, on warrants charging failure to appear in court on a theft charge, 2:15 a.m. Friday at Horton and Walnut streets.

• Eric Bragdon, 41, of 170 Horton St., on a warrant charging a violation of probation, 11:43 p.m. Thursday at Walnut and Pierce streets.

• Tomeca Weaver, 34, of 77 Seventh St., Auburn, on warrants charging violating bail and failure to appear in court on a charge of assault, 8:04 p.m. Thursday on Pine Street.

Auburn

• Charles Brewster, 39, of 63 West Loop, Livermore Falls, on three counts of violating conditions of release, 8:51 p.m. Thursday on Main Street.

• Wayne Butterfield, 33, of 247 Bates St., Lewiston, on a charge of violating conditions of release and on warrants charging failure to appear in court on charges of driving while intoxicated, receiving stolen property and misuse of identification, 9:32 p.m. Thursday at Moulton Field.

Androscoggin County

• Matthew Pinion, 43, of Methuen, Massachusetts, arrested by Maine State Police on a charge of being a fugitive from justice, 4:30 p.m. Thursday in Turner.

• Connor Smith-Gagnon, 22, of 19 Beck Terrace, Wales, arrested by Sabattus police on a warrant charging violating probation, 11:44 a.m. Friday on Route 126.

Accident

Lewiston

• Vehicles driven by Gerard R. Pepin, 50, of Auburn, and Katherine M. Herman, 58, of Litchfield, collided at 11:56 a.m. Thursday on Sabattus Street near Rideout Avenue. Damage to both vehicles, Pepin’s 2011 Toyota and Herman’s 2011 Chevrolet, was listed as functional.

