Only 3 cabins left!
Looking for an affordable cabin in Rangeley? This is your chance!
Great year-round cabins on the shore of quiet and peaceful Hunter Cove on Rangeley Lake
Super rentals with great rental history.
Ability to expand and even put in a full foundation.
Each cabin comes with a boat dock, common grounds as well as a shared boathouse.
Lake living in either a 1 bedroom or 2 bedroom cabin.
Call Carolyn Smith, listing broker, today for a showing! Don’t miss out on this great deal. Cabins rent for $200+ per night.
Carolyn Smith
Morton and Furbish Agency, 2478 Main St, Rangeley ME 04970
207-491-5800
Comments are not available on this story.
