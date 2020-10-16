Only 3 cabins left!

Looking for an affordable cabin in Rangeley? This is your chance!

Great year-round cabins on the shore of quiet and peaceful Hunter Cove on Rangeley Lake

Super rentals with great rental history.

Ability to expand and even put in a full foundation.

Each cabin comes with a boat dock, common grounds as well as a shared boathouse.

Lake living in either a 1 bedroom or 2 bedroom cabin.

Call Carolyn Smith, listing broker, today for a showing! Don’t miss out on this great deal. Cabins rent for $200+ per night.

Carolyn Smith

Morton and Furbish Agency, 2478 Main St, Rangeley ME 04970

207-491-5800

[email protected]