PHILLIPS — This annual event presented by the Phillips Area Community Center will take place on Sunday, October 18 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the center on 21 Depot St in Phillips. To register a pumpkin, it is $5 which includes admission to the day’s events all others wishing to view the display please donate $2.

The pumpkins will be judged before the viewing at 9:30 a.m., on October 18. They will be judged in the following categories: prettiest, most original, funniest, scariest and ugliest.

Pumpkins may arrive on October 17 between 6 to 7 p.m. Each pumpkin will have its own table to further help with social distancing. The center will be open Sunday for those who wish to bring them at that time. They must be in place on their table and the artist away from the area before the judging at 9:30 a.m. Doors will open to the public at 10 a.m. Masks are required. For more info call Sheila 639–2295 or Vicky 639–2300. Snacks for lunch will be available by donations. Coinciding with the parade will be a fund-raising pie sale. Donations of pies to benefit the PACC are appreciated. Call Wynonna Davenport 639–4296 if you can donate a pie or need to have it picked up.

A note from the recent Phillips Farmers Market which ended on the last Saturday of September. A food basket raffle was held with over $200 in food gifts. The winner of the basket was Lynette Howard of Phillips. Monies raised benefit benefited the Phillips American Legion.

