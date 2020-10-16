RANGELEY, ME –Rangeley Lakes Heritage Trust’s Courtesy Boat Inspection program inspected 3,340 boats and trailers – a record across the 18-year-old program. Throughout the summer, inspectors collected 45 non-invasive plants traveling in or out of the water at public boat launches. Inspectors showed boaters how to inspect their recreational equipment and encouraged them to do so when entering and exiting a water body.

One small fragment of an aquatic invasive plant can take hold and start an infestation on a lake. Once established, there is no native predator in to slow its progress and it grows at an expediential rate, rapidly taking over shorelines making the area unsuitable for swimming or fishing. One person can make a difference; please report any unusual plants growing in your water body to RLHT at (856)-701-5742 or the Maine Volunteering Lake Monitoring Program at VLMP.org

About Rangeley Lakes Heritage Trust

RLHT has conserved 14,000 acres in the Rangeley Lakes Region, with 35 miles of recreational trails, for everyone to explore. Open from dawn to dusk, the conservation areas are free for exploration, hiking, photography, birding, family outings, inspiration, and adventure.