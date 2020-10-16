RANGELEY—All are welcome to sign up for a special Bible study program in November that will help participants spiritually prepare for Advent and Christmas.

Facilitated by Fr. Anthony Kuzia, CM, who is the pastor of Our Lady of the Lakes Parish (Our Lady of the Lakes Church, Oquossoc; St. Luke Church, Rangeley; St. John Church, Stratton; Bell Chapel, Sugarloaf Mountain), “The Infancy Narratives of Jesus” will explore the stories of the conception and birth of Jesus in the Gospels of Matthew and Luke.

The Bible study program will be offered on two different days and times each week. One group will meet on Tuesdays at 8 a.m. (November 3, 10, 17), while the other group will meet on Wednesdays at 6 p.m. (November 4, 11, 18). Each session will last for 90 minutes and include prayer, individual study, small group discussions, and a lecture.

“All people need to begin the program is a Bible as the rest of the materials will be provided,” said Fr. Kuzia. “All meetings take place via Zoom, and the parish can provide help to people who want to participate but haven’t used Zoom before.”

The Bible study follows another successful study program at the parish entitled “The Acts of the Apostles.”

“I have spoken with a number of participants and they were very happy with the study,” said Fr. Kuzia.

Fr. Kuzia says there are many reasons for participating in a program such as this.

“The Scriptures are at the heart of our Catholic faith, and every effort to know the Bible is an effort to understand our faith. As the Word of God, the Bible helps us deepen our relationship with God and transform our lives. Studying and reflecting on the Bible together is the best means of forming people into communities of faith.”

The program is designed to create a balance between learning about the Bible and applying the Bible to our daily lives.

“This study will appeal to both those who have never studied the Bible before and to those who have been reading the Bible for quite a while,” said Fr. Kuzia. “You do not have to worry if you lack understanding or experience. We will all be learning together and supporting one another in this rewarding adventure.”

To register, contact Suzanne Chelidona-Stack at (617) 957-6776 or [email protected] Please provide your name, address, telephone number, and

e-mail address.

The following Bibles are recommended because they have good additional appendices, atlases, commentaries, and footnotes that assist in the study of Scripture:

· Little Rock Catholic Study Bible

· The Catholic Study Bible, Oxford University Press; 3 edition (March 1, 2016)

· The Catholic Youth Bible, 4th Edition, NABRE -St. Mary’s Press

For additional information about the program, contact Our Lady of the Lakes Parish at (207) 864-3795 or [email protected]