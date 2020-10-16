As a West Point graduate who served seven years as an Army helicopter pilot, and as the owner/operator of a small business, Bettyann Sheats has brought a background of practical experience and leadership to her service in the Maine House. As a mother, nonprofit volunteer, and longtime resident of Auburn, she has the knowledge and love of community we need in the State House.

In her four years as District 64 representative, Sheats has worked tirelessly as an advocate for Maine veterans, sponsoring bills in support of disabled veterans, Gold Star families, and women veterans in transition. She has promoted support for Maine’s rail infrastructure, including a passenger rail link between the Lewiston-Auburn area and Portland. She has advocated for clean energy, stronger environmental protections, and more affordable health care costs.

I hope others join me in voting to reelect Bettyann Sheats.

Sarah Strong, Auburn