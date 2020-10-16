ON 09/30/2020 WE HAD A RAIN EVENT WITH PEAK WINDS OF 40MPH AND ALMOST AN INCH OF RAIN. WHICH SINCE THE EVENT OCCURED ON THE LAST DAY OF THE MONTH AND WE VIEW DATA ON A 24HR BASIS THE EVENT WILL SHOW UP ON NEXT MONTHS NUMBERS.
Temperature
Maximum: 83° Date: 9/10
Minimum: 26° Date: 9/21
Average True Temp: 50.73333°
Precipitation
Total for month: .28″
Max: .19 Date: 9/30
Daily Average: .009333
Year to Date: 27.195“
Snow
Total: 0”
Snow on the Ground First Day: .0”
Snow on the Ground Last Day: 0
Season to Date: 99.87″
Wind
Max: 31 Date: 9/22/20
Min: 8 Date: 9/26/20
Average Peak 19.23333 mph
Barometric Pressure
High: 30.35 Date 9/21/20
Low: 29.5 Date: 9/30/20
Wind Chill
Low: 24 Date: 9/21/20
Humidity
Average: 56.63333
Event
Heavy Rain Date: 9/30/20
Data is recorded/taken from Pump Station #2 located @ or near the highway garage #29 Robbins Avenue and Chick Hill.
Comments are not available on this story.
-
The Rangeley Highlander
Rangeley Lakes Region Inspects Record Boats
-
The Rangeley Highlander
Our 14th Annual Trip into the Wilds of Maine …these adventures are never redundant, but ARE always great fun!
-
The Rangeley Highlander
September Savage Stats
-
The Franklin Journal
Free online programs for your future
-
The Franklin Journal
More courses from adult education