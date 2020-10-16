ON 09/30/2020 WE HAD A RAIN EVENT WITH PEAK WINDS OF 40MPH AND ALMOST AN INCH OF RAIN. WHICH SINCE THE EVENT OCCURED ON THE LAST DAY OF THE MONTH AND WE VIEW DATA ON A 24HR BASIS THE EVENT WILL SHOW UP ON NEXT MONTHS NUMBERS.

Temperature

Maximum: 83° Date: 9/10

Minimum: 26° Date: 9/21

Average True Temp: 50.73333°

Precipitation

Total for month: .28″

Max: .19 Date: 9/30

Daily Average: .009333

Year to Date: 27.195“

Snow

Total: 0”

Snow on the Ground First Day: .0”

Snow on the Ground Last Day: 0

Season to Date: 99.87″

Wind

Max: 31 Date: 9/22/20

Min: 8 Date: 9/26/20

Average Peak 19.23333 mph

Barometric Pressure

High: 30.35 Date 9/21/20

Low: 29.5 Date: 9/30/20

Wind Chill

Low: 24 Date: 9/21/20

Humidity

Average: 56.63333

Event

Heavy Rain Date: 9/30/20

Data is recorded/taken from Pump Station #2 located @ or near the highway garage #29 Robbins Avenue and Chick Hill.