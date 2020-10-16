Friday, October 16
(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
4:30 a.m.
FS2 — AFL: Richmond at Port Adelaide, Preliminary Final
AUTO RACING
8:30 p.m.
FS1 — ARCA Menards Series: The Speediatrics 150, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan.
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
6 p.m.
ACCN — Syracuse at North Carolina
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
6 p.m.
ESPN — Southern Methodist at Tulane
9:30 p.m.
ESPN — Brigham Young at Houston
COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)
8 p.m.
ACCN — Duke at Clemson
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
4 p.m.
ACCN — Boston College at Syracuse
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — Pittsburgh at Notre Dame
SECN — Tennessee at Kentucky
9 p.m.
ESPN2 — Texas at Kansas State
GOLF
7:30 a.m.
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Scottish Championship, Second Round, Fairmont St. Andrews, St. Andrews, Scotland
2 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Dominion Energy Charity Classic, First Round, James River Course, Richmond, Va.
5 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The CJ Cup, Second Round, Shadow Creek Golf Course, Las Vegas
HORSE RACING
12:30 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
KBO BASEBALL
5:25 a.m.
ESPN2 — Lotte at NC
MLB BASEBALL
6:07 p.m.
TBS — American League Championship Series: Houston vs. Tampa Bay, Game 6, Petco Park, San Diego
9:08 p.m.
FS1 — National League Championship Series: LA Dodgers vs. Atlanta, Game 5, Globe Life Field, Arlington, Texas
RUGBY
4:30 a.m.
FS1 — NRL: Melbourne vs. Canberra, Preliminary Final, Milton, Australia
SWIMMING
10 a.m.
CBSSN — ISL: The N 1, Duna Arena, Budapest Hungary
TENNIS
4 a.m.
TENNIS — Sardinia-ATP, St. Petersburg-ATP & Cologne-ATP bett1HULKS Indoors Quarterfinals; Ultimate Tennis Showdown 3: Round Robin
Early Saturday
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
4:30 a.m.
FS2 — AFL: Geelong at Brisbane, Preliminary Final
KBO BASEBALL
3:55 a.m.
ESPN2 — Kia at LG
RUGBY
4:30 a.m.
FS1 — NRL: Penrith at South Sydney, Preliminary Final
TENNIS
5 a.m.
TENNIS — Sardinia-ATP, St. Petersburg-ATP & Cologne-ATP bett1HULKS Indoors Semifinals
