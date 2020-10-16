Friday, October 16

(All times Eastern)

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

4:30 a.m.

FS2 — AFL: Richmond at Port Adelaide, Preliminary Final

AUTO RACING

8:30 p.m.

FS1 — ARCA Menards Series: The Speediatrics 150, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan.

COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY

6 p.m.

ACCN — Syracuse at North Carolina

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

6 p.m.

ESPN — Southern Methodist at Tulane

9:30 p.m.

ESPN — Brigham Young at Houston

COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)

8 p.m.

ACCN — Duke at Clemson

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

4 p.m.

ACCN — Boston College at Syracuse

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Pittsburgh at Notre Dame

SECN — Tennessee at Kentucky

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — Texas at Kansas State

GOLF

7:30 a.m.

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Scottish Championship, Second Round, Fairmont St. Andrews, St. Andrews, Scotland

2 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Dominion Energy Charity Classic, First Round, James River Course, Richmond, Va.

5 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The CJ Cup, Second Round, Shadow Creek Golf Course, Las Vegas

HORSE RACING

12:30 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

KBO BASEBALL

5:25 a.m.

ESPN2 — Lotte at NC

MLB BASEBALL

6:07 p.m.

TBS — American League Championship Series: Houston vs. Tampa Bay, Game 6, Petco Park, San Diego

9:08 p.m.

FS1 — National League Championship Series: LA Dodgers vs. Atlanta, Game 5, Globe Life Field, Arlington, Texas

RUGBY

4:30 a.m.

FS1 — NRL: Melbourne vs. Canberra, Preliminary Final, Milton, Australia

SWIMMING

10 a.m.

CBSSN — ISL: The N 1, Duna Arena, Budapest Hungary

TENNIS

4 a.m.

TENNIS — Sardinia-ATP, St. Petersburg-ATP & Cologne-ATP bett1HULKS Indoors Quarterfinals; Ultimate Tennis Showdown 3: Round Robin

Early Saturday

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

4:30 a.m.

FS2 — AFL: Geelong at Brisbane, Preliminary Final

KBO BASEBALL

3:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Kia at LG

RUGBY

4:30 a.m.

FS1 — NRL: Penrith at South Sydney, Preliminary Final

TENNIS

5 a.m.

TENNIS — Sardinia-ATP, St. Petersburg-ATP & Cologne-ATP bett1HULKS Indoors Semifinals

