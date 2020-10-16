United Way and Titcomb Mountain are joining forces for the third year to present ‘Trail of Terror’ a haunted walk to be held at Titcomb Mountain on October 30th and October 31st from 7pm-10pm. Trail of Terror is sponsored by Poland Spring, State Farm Insurance, and Twitchell Fuel/Sandy River Cash Fuel. This event will be held in compliance with all CDC guidelines in order to keep volunteers, participants and others safe. There will be some changes this year:

· Tickets MUST be pre-purchased at the link below: (http://events.r20.constantcontact.com/register/event?oeidk=a07ehcd1m0k4dfd4395&llr=cunc7wjab)

· Only 100 tickets are available per hour

· Group size will be limited to 6 (so building occupancy remains within CDC guidelines)

· All participants should wear masks/face coverings in accordance with the Governor’s Executive Order

Updates can be found on United Way’s or Titcomb’s Facebook pages (www.facebook.com/uwtva or www.facebook.com/TitcombMountain) or websites so be sure to like and follow those pages for sneak peaks, videos, updates, and announcements. Tickets are $15.00 per person, additional people in the car/group (up to 6 total people) will be only $12. This haunted trail is recommended for those over the age of 12. Younger children can attend with a parent at their discretion.

As celebrated agencies in the Franklin and Northern Androscoggin areas, United Way and Titcomb Mountain will be raising money to be split between the two organizations and will help provide additional services for children, adults, survivors of domestic or sexual violence and more. It will also support recreation and community opportunities. Be sure to save the dates and join the fun all while supporting two great organizations. Don’t miss out on the fun this Halloween!

Titcomb Mountain & United Way care about you and the community and are taking every precaution to host this event safely in compliance with CDC Guidelines. United Way and Titcomb look forward to putting on a premier event. Anyone interested in volunteering or being part of this event should contact United Way 778-5048 or Titcomb Mountain 778-9031 to get involved or to get more information.

For additional information about United Way of the Tri-Valley Area, visit www.uwtva.org or call 778-5048. Like them on Facebook, too, to be kept up to speed on programs and initiatives that are up coming.

For additional information about Titcomb Mountain, visit www.titcombmountain.com or call 778-9031. Like them on Facebook, too, to be kept up to speed on this event and other excellent up-coming mountain events.

« Previous

Next »