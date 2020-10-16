President Trump attacked Maine Sen. Susan Collins on Twitter for her decision not to support his latest U.S. Supreme Court nominee, Amy Coney Barrett.

In a tweet posted shortly after 8:30 a.m. Friday, Trump referred to a “nasty rumor” that Collins will not vote to confirm Barrett to replace the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. It’s not a rumor, though — Collins has said publicly that she doesn’t support confirming a nominee this close to the election because of the precedent set four years ago, when President Obama nominated Merrick Garland. She has said her decision is in no way a reflection of whether she believes Barrett to be qualified.

There is a nasty rumor out there that @SenatorCollins of Maine will not be supporting our great United States Supreme Court Nominee. Well, she didn’t support Healthcare or my opening up 5000 square miles of Ocean to Maine, so why should this be any different. Not worth the work! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 16, 2020

In his Tweet, Trump also appeared to reference Collins’ lack of support for overturning the Affordable Care Act three years ago. She was one of three Republican senators — along with Alaska’s Lisa Murkowski and the late John McCain of Arizona, who voted against that proposal, which was narrowly defeated.

The president further criticized Collins for not supporting his “opening up 5,000 square miles of Ocean to Maine,” referring to his decision this year to open the Northeast Canyon and Seamounts Marine National Monument to commercial fishing. The monument was established during the administration of President Obama.

In response to Trump’s opening of the monument, Collins said she has worked with Maine fisherman on a host of issues, including trade, regulations on protecting right whales and on economic relief necessitated by the pandemic.

“The federal government should direct its focus to resolving these challenges rather than reopening the debate over this national marine monument,” she said in a statement.

Also, the ocean area Trump referenced mostly affects fishermen further south in Rhode Island and New York.

Trump is hardly shy about attacking fellowing Republicans who deign to speak out publicly against him, but it’s been rare for him to go after Collins directly. It’s also unclear why the president chose to go after Collins on this issue since it’s all-but-certain that the Republican-led Senate has the votes to confirm Barrett prior to the election. Only Collins and Murkowski have said they will oppose and that’s not enough. Trump did not Tweet about Murkowski on Friday.

Collins was the deciding vote on another of Trump’s Supreme Court nominees, Brett Kavanaugh, in 2018 — a decision that contributed to an erosion of support among Mainers, women in particular.

She acknowledged last month that her vote to confirm Kavanaugh, “was going to hurt me politically, but there’s no sense in being in the Senate if you’re not willing to stand up and do what is right during those difficult times.”

Collins also voted to acquit Trump of impeachment charges in February, a moved that surprised some who thought she might go against her party but also emboldened critics further.

The president’s comments come less than three weeks before Election Day, where both he and Collins face stiff challenges. Collins, who is seeking her fifth term, trails in several public polls behind Democrat Sara Gideon, and the U.S. Senate race in Maine could determine whether Republicans retain control of the Senate.

The race has featured a record amount of fundraising and and spending, both from the campaigns themselves and from various political action committees supporting or opposing the respective candidates.

Collins has largely avoided talking about Trump during her campaign and has refused to say whether she supports his re-election. Four years ago, she wrote a lengthy op-ed in the Washington Post in which declared him “unfit” for office. Since his election, she has both supported many of his policies and spoken out against others and often is the Republican member of Congress most likely to criticize Trump’s divisive rhetoric.

Her re-election prospects this year could hinge on whether she receives enough support from unenrolled voters, and distancing herself from Trump may help. On the other hand, Max Linn, a Republican-turned-independent who also is running for Senate, has criticized Collins for not being sufficiently pro-Trump. He’s polling in the low single digits.

