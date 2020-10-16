There aren’t many things Democrats and Republicans agree upon in this derisive political climate, but there does seem to be one: term limits.

Most Mainers do not believe in having career politicians in Washington. Maine voters have a chance to remove one of its career politicians from office in the November election.

Sen. Collins once said she would never be a career politician but, alas, she has become one. She no longer maintains close ties to her Maine constituents and has shown with her votes that she puts her party before the interests of her Maine constituents.

Mainers do not have the voting power to remove career politicians like Mitch McConnell or Nancy Pelosi to help this country move forward, but they do have the power to “term limit” Susan Collins.

If you believe in term limits, you can make that happen when you vote in November. Maine deserves better. Vicki Amoroso, Rumford

