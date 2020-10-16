On October 3, 2020 Dr. Megan Burns and Dr. Tom Kent exchanged loving vows for a life of everlasting commitment. The ceremony was hosted by Megan’s grandparents Bob and Beth Burns at their home on the shore of Mooselookmeguntic Lake where Megan has visited and enjoyed since early childhood. The bride was escorted to the alter by her father Mark Burns while her mother Jen Burns was escorted by their son Jacob. The Burns family reside in Newbury MA. The groom’s parents, Lance and Hazel reside in Eliot ME.

Megan and Tom met in 2017 at the University of New England while both studying for their Doctoral Degrees in Physical Therapy. Meganis employed by York Hospital as a Doctor of Physical Therapy. Tom is employed by Portsmouth Hospital as a Doctor of Physical Therapy.

The ceremony was conducted by Megan’s aunt, Martha Buswell, amidst a backdrop of Mooselookmeguntic Lake, the mountains, and a swirl of colorful falling leaves. The perfect Fall wedding!

