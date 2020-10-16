This time I will give you a list of the regular meetings that have been cancelled until January, basically due to Covid thus not being able to “meet” safely in groups without distancing and it being cooler/colder weather when we can’t comfortably meet outside. The Church Aid which usually meets the first Wednesday of each month at 7 p.m. at the home of Carol Pirtle and Mary Karasko; Weld Cooperative Extension which usually meets the second Wednesday of each month at 10 a.m. in the multi-purpose room at the Town Office/Post Office building; Library Book Club’s usual meeting of the third Tuesday at 7 p.m. at the Pirtle/Karasko home; Masons are still meeting the third Lodge celebrated 150 years here in the Town of Weld on Saturday October 3, with a small outdoor BBQ of members and wives. They had hoped to have a much larger celebration, but COVID changed still another “landmark” in our history.

The Weld Cell Phone Tower Information Committee had reached the $11,000 mark toward raising $15,000 as of October 6 to stop the building of the tower at the proposed location off the Phillips Road. The picture depicts the its distance above the tree line and what it would look like from the head of the lake, from a point roughly 100 feet from the Bachelor Brook Bridge, heading towards West Brook. This photo was created by floating a cluster of helium balloons to 190 feet to create an accurate height, and then the proposed cell phone tower was Photoshopped to demonstrate the visual impacts of the tower. The proposed tower will be visible from the entire lake and much of the surrounding area. The appeal was filed with the Town of Weld last week.

I have taken the Church “Aid” locked file box (NO key to be found) to a locksmith in Rumford who got it unlocked and made two keys for No Charge to the Church which was very nice of him. A quick scan should no records of the church move or foundation. But maybe upon deeper investigation I will discover something

The Congregational Church “Ladies Aid” file box which I found in the back of the closet at the top of the stairs on the second floor of the Parsonage was locked and NO KEY could be found. I searched unsuccessfully and finally took the heavy fire proof box to a locksmith in Rumford who managed to get it open, and made two keys for it at no charge to the Church.

Unfortunately, there doesn’t seem to be any clue about the foundation and if it was there originally. Or it may not have been finished as it is today at a later date, as there is mention of several luncheons on the “Lawn” and dinners at private homes in the books I have scanned so far. Perhaps there was “more” of the banking/hill at the sides and back at that time, as the landscape suggests, and it was excavated later to put a foundation under the Church. I don’t know which is more ominous—building the church on top of the foundation in those days, or putting a foundation beneath the huge church building. I have discovered through all of this searching however, that Ladies Aid was a separate entity and not part of the Church in those days which raised money for, and did much of the projects on and for, the Church. It became a part of the Church and is now the Church Aid.

I will continue going through these records and tell you what I find next time.

filed under: