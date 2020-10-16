MORRISVILLE, N.Y. — SUNY Morrisville has announced that Finneas Goodwin, of Auburn was named to the dean’s list for the spring semester. Goodwin is majoring in wood products technology. To be named, a student must achieve a 3.0 to 3.99 grade-point average for the semester and complete 12 credit hours.

CANTON, N.Y. — A total of 465 bachelor degrees were conferred by St. Lawrence University in May. An in-person Class of 2020 commencement ceremony is planned for August 2021. Area students graduating were Caleb Clarke of Bethel, Kayleen Fellows of Harrison and Emma Wood of Auburn.

Lydia R. Laurendeau Scholarships announced

ELLSWORTH — The scholarship subcommittee of the Maine Community Foundation’s Androscoggin County Committee awarded three renewal and three new Lydia R. Laurendeau Scholarships totaling $6,000.

Laurendeau Scholarship renewal recipients are Grace Despres, Fayette, attending Case Western Reserve University; Britney Nadeau, New Canada, Husson University; and Elizabeth Parker, Northport, University of Maine. New recipients are Madelyn Battcock-Emerson, Kittery, Boston University; Sadie Hartt, Mount Chase, Unity College; and Emmaline Raven, North Yarmouth, Worcester Polytechnic Institute.

The deadline for the next round of scholarships is June 1, 2021. Applications are available at www.mainecf.org.

Annette M. Brown Scholarships for Androscoggin students announced

ELLSWORTH — The scholarship subcommittee of the Maine Community Foundation’s Androscoggin County Committee announce the Annette M. Brown Scholarship recipients for 2020. A total of $13,000 was awarded.

New scholarship recipients are: Habso A. Abdirizak, Julianna Crockett and Jeanine Nshimirimana, Lewiston; Michela Beaulier, Leeds; Logan Lajoie, Minot; Kayla Leclerc, Greene; and Ouseiny Ousmane, Auburn. Students receiving renewal scholarships include Pitshou Banguninga, Deni Federico and Kaylyn Ritchie, Lewiston; Morgan Dalton, Livermore Falls; and Rebecca Raymond and Trisaint Wabwende, Auburn.

The students will attend Maine College of Health Professions, Husson University, University of Maine, University of Southern Maine, University of Maine at Augusta, Central Maine Community College, University of New England, St. Joseph’s College and the University of New Hampshire.

The Brown Scholarship Fund provides renewable support to residents of Androscoggin County pursuing a post-secondary degree at a two- or four-year college. The next application deadline is June 1, 2021. Applications are available at www.mainecf.org.

Annette M. Brown was a teacher in the Lewiston-Auburn area in the early 1900s. In her 1916 will, she left $16,000 to establish a scholarship fund for needy students. Since then, the fund has given thousands of dollars to Androscoggin County students pursuing higher education.

