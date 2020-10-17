I hope others join me reelecting Susan Collins to the United States Senate in November.

She is, and has always been, a strong advocate for seniors, veterans and all Maine businesses.

She has not changed; don’t believe the political ads funded with millions of out-of-state dollars saying otherwise. I know better, and you know better. She is still as hard-working as ever; never missed a vote in Congress. She wrote and sponsored key legislation for military widows and for our small businesses during this pandemic, to name just a few.

When I was a state veteran service officer for the nation’s largest military service organization in America, I worked with her and her staff on many occasions to get assistance for Mainers in need. When I talked to Mainers, all had stories of the great assistance they had received and problems resolved.

I have voted for her. Join me.

Amedeo Lauria, Sabattus

