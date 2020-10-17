We are extremely fortunate to have a candidate of the highest caliber in Rick Bennett. He possesses the rare combination of upright character, qualifying experience and exceptional ability to perform the important job of serving District 19 in the Maine Senate.

I would encourage everyone to avoid missing this opportunity to send the very best person imaginable to Augusta — someone who will add experience, dedication and an even temperament we sorely need, to move our wheels of government in the right direction.

Curtis Cole, Norway