I have served most of my working life to improve the lives of Androscoggin County in my role as a family doctor. When looking for expertise on how best to provide care I highly value the New England Journal of Medicine.

In an editorial this week the publication expressed the well-founded opinion that: “When it comes to the response to the largest public health crisis of our time, our current political leaders have demonstrated that they are dangerously incompetent. We should not abet them and enable the deaths of thousands more Americans by allowing them to keep their jobs.”

I encourage everyone to get out and vote to remove those responsible for our leadership’s miserable response to COVID-19.

Dana Little, Auburn