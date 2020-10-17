Our president and members of his administration have verbally attacked the governor of Michigan, Gretchen Whitmer, after the FBI uncovered a plot to kidnap her and “try” her for her supposed crimes.

President Trump said not a word to condemn the hate group that planned to kidnap her; we are forced to think that he approves of such actions. This makes sense, considering his instructions to the Proud Boys to “stand back and stand by,” his ordering unmarked security forces to attack peaceful protestors in Lafayette Square, and his refusal to condemn Kyle Rittenhouse after he illegally crossed state lines with a semiautomatic weapon and shot three people in Kenosha, Wisconsin, killing two of them.

This president does not promote law and order, he encourages violent people to take the law into their own hands. Please vote him out of office.

Henry Washburn, New Sharon