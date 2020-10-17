AUBURN — After scoring three goals in the first period Friday night, the Twin City Thunder scored three goals in the second period on Saturday night en route to a 6-3 win over the South Shore Kings in National Collegiate Development Conference action at the Norway Savings Bank Arena.

The Thunder got five different goal scorers in the victory, with captain Nick Rashkovsky notching two goals. Nathan Chickering, Jack Gilligan and Tyler Fox each had two assists.

“Clearly, after a tough start last week, we had recuperated, figure what went wrong. Obviously it was the testament to the team, it’s not how you start, but how you finish,” Rashkovsky said. The rough start was difficult, but clearly it just shows how much a team we are and how we all trust each other.”

The Thunder lost the season opener last Sunday to the Boston Advantage.

The Thunder opened the scoring nearly eight minutes into the first period as they peppered Kings goalie Evan Szary (29 saves) with two shots and finally capitalized on the third chance as Nick Rashkovsky put home the puck for his second goal of the weekend.

Tyler Fox and Nathan Chickering had the helpers.

The game had its ups and downs for the Thunder.

“We got up 1-0 again, and we stretched it to 4-0 (but) we kind of lost our way there in the third,” Thunder co-owner and coach Dan Hodge said. “We wanted to win that third period, but we ended up losing it 3-2. Obviously, there’s teachable moments there, but we will get better.”

South Shore had a chance to take momentum into the first intermission when it went on two consecutive power plays in the final five minutes of the period. On the first power play, where Philip Decresce went off for a trip for the Thunder, the Kings were able to get four shots on Twin City goalie Devon Bobak (29 saves), who stopped them all.

On the second penalty kill the Thunder were able to limit the Kings chances better, and the game remained 1-0 Thunder after 20 minutes.

“It was a disappointing weekend with our special teams (and) 5-on-5 play and now we have to go back now to the drawing board and we are going to make some changes with players,” Kings general manager and coach Drew Omicioli said. “We are going to get more goal scoring here and go from there. But a very disappointing weekend.”

Joey Potter showed his offensive prowess from the blue line. The 17-year-old rookie defenseman had trouble controlling the puck in the Thunder’s defensive zone, but once he regained control, he chipped the puck into the offensive zone after crossing the red line. He chased the puck as it went into the corner and fired a no0angle shot on goal. It found the back of the net to give the Thunder a 2-0 lead.

Potter’s goal came 81 seconds into the middle period.

The Kings had two more power play chances that they couldn’t convert in the middle of the second period.

“We worked together. We trust the forwards to block the shots, and we all can get the puck out (of the defensive zone),” Gilligan said. “We all listen to our coaches (as well).”

The Kings were 2-for-6 on the man advantage, with both goals coming in the third period, while the Thunder were 1-for-2.

The Thunder scored twice in a two-minute span as Aidan McCarthy, the 19th forward on the roster — not having a slot on one of the four lines — jumped in on the Dom Chasse and Noah Furman line in place of Alex Rivet and stretched the lead to 3-0, with his linemates picking up the helpers, at the 8:54 mark.

McCarthy is another addition to the Thunder coming from the Buffalo Junior Sabres organization.

“He was a free agent that reached out to us and he wanted an opportunity,” Hodge said. “He came in and he has done well, (so) we gave him a chance to play tonight. It was good to see him contributing not only on the offensive zone, but the defensive zone. He was really strong defensively.”

Fox recorded his second assist of the night as he found Martin Moioffer as the lead expanded to 4-0 at the 10:52 mark.

In the third period, the Kings got on the board as Drake Semrad blasted a shot past Bobak from the point on the power play.

The Thunder responded with their own power play goal as Ryan Antonakis slipped one past Szary to give the Thunder a 5-1 lead.

Daniel Gellon scored on a breakaway for the Kings as the puck went in between Bobak pads on the man advantage at the midway point. He scored another breakaway with a little over four minutes remaining in the game to get the Kings within two.

With under three minutes to play Rashkovsky tipped a Gilligan shot to give the Thunder the 6-3 lead.

