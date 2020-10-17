I’m pleased to support Savannah Sessions for state House of Representatives District 117.
As a teaching colleague, I know her to be an intellectual and professional with an excellent work ethic. She is energized about, and dedicated to, the betterment of her extended community. She’s compassionate, an attentive listener, and a critical thinker. This is a woman who gets things done.
We need a legislator who prioritizes issues of benefit to us all: our environment, health insurance and care, broadband, and schools. She is a skilled communicator, avid reader, and original thinker. She is eager to get straight to work on our district needs. After all, Savannah was born here and is invested in protecting our lands and making life better for us all.
Let’s give this young woman a chance to show what a smart, energetic, and inspired representative can accomplish for her constituents. I will vote for Savannah Sessions.
Lee Hughes, Bethel
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.
-
Politics
Women’s March in D.C. draws thousands to protest high court nominee, Trump
-
Maine
Early snow draws handful of skiers to Saddleback
-
Field Hockey
Field hockey: Adelle Surette grateful for opportunity to reach Oak Hill scoring milestone
-
Sports
Outdoors in Maine: Pondering the great grouse dilemma
-
Politics
For Trump, city where ‘bad things happen’ looms large