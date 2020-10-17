100 Years Ago: 1920

Country roads are said to be in very good condition for this season of the year, and in several of the towns patrols are busy dragging the roads, removing the loose stones and smoothing down the rough places.

50 Years Ago: 1970

The Auburn Parks and Recreation Department will sponsor a Halloween Display contest this year. Any family may participate as long as the family has one or more youngsters in school, subprimary through grade six. Any form of Halloween decoration will be considered, and the displays are judged during Halloween week, beginning Oct, 26. The displays will be judged in the categories of Most Frightful, Most Original and Funniest. First prize in each division will be $10; second prize in each division $7; and third prize each division, $5. Registration forms are currently being distributed to all schools and the entries must be received in the Recreation Department office by Wednesday, Oct. 21.

25 Years Ago: 1995

Temple Shalom will be the stage Saturday for “Funny You!”, a show consisting of specially-created vignettes and games performed by Ben Bendor together with audience members. The show incorporates theater techniques, including improvisations, sound effects, slow motion, creative word and number games. On Sunday at 10 a.m. Bender will give an encore performance geared for teen-agers. Bendor is known throughout the US. for his inventive improvisation. He is an accomplished actor. director and playwright. The evening was made possible through a donation from the Jewish Federation.



