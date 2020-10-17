I am voting for Roland Poirier for Androscoggin County Commission.

We serve on the board of Museum LA together, Roland being our treasurer. I have known Roland and his family for many years, and I can testify that he is kind, thoughtful, a good listener, and a critical thinker who makes decisions logically and well thought out.

Roland is a retired credit union executive, but did not put his feet up when he retired. He went to work in the community volunteering for Meals on Wheels, volunteering at Museum LA.

I hope others join me in voting for Roland Poirier.

Margaret Craven, Lewiston