Setting aside spousal bias, this is why I’m voting for Scott Cole for Oxford County commissioner. He’s the complete package.

Twenty-nine years of municipal and county experience with leadership qualities make him a natural candidate. His technical comprehension of county governance is second to none. His decisions are based on gained knowledge, fair process and facts. He truly enjoys working with people and has the uncanny ability to leave no stone unturned when it comes to the interest of the public.

We deserve representation from this kind of fresh perspective and independent candidate. In the quiet of casting your ballot, it’s okay to vote for the new guy. We’ve waited long enough for someone this genuine. It’s time to vote Cole for county commissioner.

Michele Varuolo Cole, Bethel