Setting aside spousal bias, this is why I’m voting for Scott Cole for Oxford County commissioner. He’s the complete package.
Twenty-nine years of municipal and county experience with leadership qualities make him a natural candidate. His technical comprehension of county governance is second to none. His decisions are based on gained knowledge, fair process and facts. He truly enjoys working with people and has the uncanny ability to leave no stone unturned when it comes to the interest of the public.
We deserve representation from this kind of fresh perspective and independent candidate. In the quiet of casting your ballot, it’s okay to vote for the new guy. We’ve waited long enough for someone this genuine. It’s time to vote Cole for county commissioner.
Michele Varuolo Cole, Bethel
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.
-
Politics
Women’s March in D.C. draws thousands to protest high court nominee, Trump
-
Maine
Early snow draws handful of skiers to Saddleback
-
Field Hockey
Field hockey: Adelle Surette grateful for opportunity to reach Oak Hill scoring milestone
-
Sports
Outdoors in Maine: Pondering the great grouse dilemma
-
Politics
For Trump, city where ‘bad things happen’ looms large