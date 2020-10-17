Having worked with Kristen Cloutier, in collaboration with our schools in her role as representative of state House District 60, it is abundantly clear to me that her dedication to the city of Lewiston and its citizens is unwavering. She is not afraid to have tough conversations and is always willing to listen and find solutions.

Rational and reasonable are two words that always come to mind with Kristen. That is exactly what we need in Augusta.

Monique Roy, Lewiston