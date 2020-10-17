Having worked with Kristen Cloutier, in collaboration with our schools in her role as representative of state House District 60, it is abundantly clear to me that her dedication to the city of Lewiston and its citizens is unwavering. She is not afraid to have tough conversations and is always willing to listen and find solutions.
Rational and reasonable are two words that always come to mind with Kristen. That is exactly what we need in Augusta.
Monique Roy, Lewiston
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.
-
Obituaries
Obituary: Paul Andre St. Hilaire
-
Obituaries
Obituary: Rosalie Annie St. Pierre
-
Obituaries
Obituary: Rose M. Carbonneau
-
Obituaries
Obituary: Leon Burgess Jr.
-
Obituaries
Obituary: Jean Doe Passon