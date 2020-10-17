LEWISTON — Museum L-A has announced the launch of History Weaver, a new suite of online resources, including virtual tours, mini-exhibits and lesson plans at the elementary, middle and high school level. All digital resources are provided by Museum L-A to the community at no cost.

Visit www.historyweaver.net to get started.

Through virtual tours explore the permanent and temporary galleries. New tours are being added, including the current Androscoggin River exhibit.

New digital resources, such as the Character Card program and digital traveling exhibit, will enable students to learn more about the Franco-American immigrant experience and the life of L-A workers.

New digital courses with elementary, middle and high school level lesson plans lead a unit about immigration, child labor and working in textile mills.

Museum L-A will continue to support educators and students in learning the history of Lewiston and Auburn while unable to visit the physical spaces during the pandemic.