RAYMOND, N.H. – Jean Doe Passon, 90, of Raymond, N.H., died Sept. 15, 2020, at Elliot Hospital following a brief illness, with her daughters by her side. Her life was spent as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.Jean was born May 15, 1930 to Kenneth and Hazel Doe of Auburn, Maine. She graduated from Edward Little High School in Auburn, where she was voted the Carnival Queen. In 1951, two days following his graduation from Maine Maritime Academy, she married J. S. Passon of Rockland, Maine.Always the nurturer, Jean earned her degree as a Registered Nurse, working in both the ER and maternity ward at West Chester Hospital in Pennsylvania. She was instrumental in the success of her husband’s business, Delta Resources, Intl., an international steel import/export firm. During their 53-year marriage, they resided in West Chester, Pa.; New Castle, N.H.; Milton, Fla.; and Otisfield, Maine.Jean’s loyalty and devotion to her husband, Jack, was extraordinary. Together they would huddle, brainstorming business ideas and concocting lists of future dreams. They were an entity unto themselves. They loved cocktail hour and sunsets tilting through the treetops at their camp on Thompson Lake in Maine. Theirs was a devoted, happy marriage ending in 2004 with the death of her beloved Jack.Jean’s nurturing extended from her family to foundlings. She was the embodiment of compassion and an ardent defender of the underdog (or cat). She would admonish her children that the animals ‘need to be protected’. She fed wild foxes like other old ladies feed pigeons from a park bench.In Florida, she fed a pure white, feral Coon cat, pregnant and starving. When Jean found that the mother did not survive, a search for the den of orphaned kittens commenced; she spent years taming and nursing the sickest of the litter. Ever skittish, ‘White Kitty’ grew into a 15-pound apparition, resembling a housebroken Arctic fox. Much to the family’s delight, when strangers caught a glimpse of the elusive cat, there was the inevitable gasp and nervous query, “What’s that?”At 85 years of age, Jean discovered her love for Mongolian Throat singing. Listening to the wild, rhythmic melodies, she said, “It feels as if I am clinging to the mane of a runaway pony, galloping down the Mongolian Steppes”. Jean reveled in live concerts of all genres, including global music at Berklee, symphonies at the Boston Symphony Orchestra, and sing-a-longs with local musicians and friends.Her capacity to appreciate beauty in all its guises never left her. She loved the lyricism of poetry and music and the sweet clear song of a crisp autumn day. In her final days, she sought to comfort her worried ER doctors, serenading them with an acapella rendition of her favorite song, ‘Country Roads’.Jean was invariably described by her friends as a ‘kind and gentle soul’, always with a ready smile or word of encouragement. She lit up the room by walking into it and made friends instantly. She was a devoted mother to her three children and enjoyed nothing better than the company of her family. She was our Comforter-in-Chief and leaves us adrift, all too soon. So dawn goes down to day. Nothing gold can stay.Jean is survived by her son Kurt of Milton of Florida, daughters Krista Passon and her husband Tracy Kozelek of Raymond, N.H. and Karen Passon of Sanford, Maine; four grandsons, Russell, Kenny, Alex and Connor Passon; great-grandson Kaleb; her brother-in-law Gil Leslie and nephews Michael, David and John; and her cousin Patricia and husband Henry Pelletier. She was predeceased by her beloved sister Connie, of Belfast, Maine.A graveside service in Auburn, Maine will be announced for next spring. To leave a message of condolence, see the obituary at http://www.lambertfuneralhome.com or contact her daughter Krista, of Raymond NH. In lieu of flowers,donations can be made to:A Hope, Inc.PO Box #4629Milton, FL 32572 A Hope, Inc. takes the most seriously injured and abandoned animals, including the helpless “broken kittens” from the head of the euthanasia line, restores them to health and gives them a second lifein a loving home

« Previous