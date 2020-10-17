FAYETTE – Rosalie Annie St. Pierre, 89, passed away Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, at her home, surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Jay on Oct. 3, 1931, the daughter of Charles Castonguay and Eva (L’Italien) Castonguay.On April 7, 1956, she married Rene E. St. Pierre at St. Rose of Lima Church in Jay. They spent 43 years together before Rene’s passing on June 13, 1999.Rosalie’s life work consisted of raising her family on their beloved Ren-Rose Farm in Fayette. She was a farm girl at heart, and enjoyed driving truck and being out in the fields with Rene. After moving to the farm in 1965, they raised broiler chickens before swapping over to dairy cows in 1985.Rosalie was a lifelong parishioner of St. Rose of Lima in Jay, an active member of the Daughters of Isabella, and served as regent. She was known for her strong Catholic faith, praying rosaries every night and arriving two hours early for church every Saturday afternoon.She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who blessed us all with her prayers. Rosalie loved nothing more than being surrounded by her family and friends and always looked forward to get togethers on the farm. From crepes during Lent, fried toast for breakfast, and Castonguay soup, she was an excellent (albeit messy) cook.Rosalie could often be found in her rocking chair on the screened porch, crocheting an afghan, petting Charlie, and talking to her sister Laurette on the phone. When it came to crafts, she could do it all. From crocheting, knitting, cross stitching, and making beaded Christmas ornaments, everything seemed to come easily for her.Rosalie is survived by her sister, Laurette Bilodeau of Lewiston, her brother Lionel Castonguay and his wife Louise of Livermore; her six children, Marie Beaulieu and her husband Larry of Freeport, Catherine Borr and her husband Jamie of Florida, Janet Ventrella and her husband Michael of Jay, Rochelle Harriman and her husband Alan of Bangor, Julien St. Pierre and his wife Mona of Winthrop, and Leo St. Pierre and his wife Louise of Fayette. She was especially proud of her 21 grandchildren; and 19 great-grandchildren.In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by her infant son Gerard, her son Joseph St. Pierre; her granddaughter, Michelle St. Pierre; five brothers and three sisters.Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at http://www.finleyfueralhome.com. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday, Oct. 19, at 1 p.m., St. Rose of Lima Church, 1 Church St., Jay. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery, 445 Park Street, Livermore Falls.Due to COVID restrictions, the funeral will be live-streamed at Finley Funeral Home Facebook Page and will also be available on her website page on http://www.finleyfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, mass intentions may be requested at St. Rose of Lima in Jay.