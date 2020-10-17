I am writing to encourage voters in state Senate District 19 to vote for Katey Branch because she is such a dynamic personality and a great listener.

She has chosen to live in Maine for 32 years because she loves the outdoors, our mountains and lakes, and is especially interested in protecting them. Katey practices what she preaches, and has an electric car.

This woman is a ray of sunshine in our political world, as she is a great compromiser. Katey has started two nonprofits: Project Aware, which encourages teen empowerment, and the Alan Day Community Gardens, growing and providing food for the Oxford Hills area. Her massage therapy and yoga businesses are very successful.

Electing Katey will give us the hope of joining our two parties to work together for our future and our children’s.

Patricia Quinn, Otisfield